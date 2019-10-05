Two men charged with murder after London Tube stabbing

Police investigating the death of an aspiring athlete at a London Underground station have charged two men with murder.

Tashan Daniel, 20, was fatally stabbed at Hillingdon Underground Station on September 24 after being attacked while heading to an Arsenal football match.

On Saturday, British Transport Police (BTP) said Alex Lanning, 21, of Cowdray Road, Uxbridge, and Jonathan Camille, 19, of Fulham Road, Kensington, had both been charged with murder.

Police outside Hillingdon Underground station after the attack (David Mirzoeff/PA)

The pair have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

An 18-year-old woman from West Drayton who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under police investigation, the BTP said.

Police previously said Mr Daniel, who hoped to become an international 200m sprinter, was with a friend when he was knifed in front of horrified passengers.

Witnesses reported seeing blood and a person performing CPR on the victim as the Underground station was evacuated in the wake of the stabbing.

Members of the public as well as paramedics and police officers tried to save the aspiring athlete, but he died on board a Tube carriage.