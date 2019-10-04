What the papers say – October 4

The EU response to the Prime Minister’s Brexit proposals and actors in trouble are among the stories making headlines on Friday.

The Times splashes with a story on Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson being called to resign over the Carl Beech ‘Nick’ investigation, while The Daily Telegraph says Scotland Yard was told Beech’s claims were untrue in 2015.

The Independent reports that the European parliament says the Government’s Brexit proposals are “not remotely” acceptable, and the i says Boris Johnson is “ready to make new concessions” to the EU.

The Sun‘s front page features a picture of actor Robert De Niro and reports claims from his ex-assistant that he subjected her to years of “sexually charged comments”.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Film legend Robert De Niro's ex-assistant says he subjected her to years of "sexually charged comments"' https://t.co/HtsHAU4ab2 pic.twitter.com/tG8NG8Njd1 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 3, 2019

Advertising

According to The Guardian, populations of the UK’s most important wildlife have fallen by an average of 60% since 1970.

GUARDIAN: Revealed: the shocking decline of UK wildlife #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/fyBr3k5D8P — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 3, 2019

The Daily Mirror features a front page picture of US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri and says she denies having had an affair with Mr Johnson.

Advertising

The Daily Express says Ireland’s prime minister risks jeopardising last-ditch hopes of a Brexit deal by accusing Boris Johnson of defying the wishes of

British voters.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – Anger as Irish PM says Britain wants to stay in the EU– Women vow to fight over lost pension– 25million people to get flu vaccine– Rod Stewart surprises bride and groom#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lcHBy95csw — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 3, 2019

The Daily Mail leads with a story saying millions of women are up to £50,000 out of pocket after the High Court rejected their appeal against ministers’ handling of the rise in the women’s state pension age.

The Metro features a picture of Mr Johnson and says EU leaders are queuing up to pour scorn on his Brexit solution.

The Financial Times reports the EU has increasing doubts about Mr Johnson’s “Brexit blueprint for Irish border”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 4 October https://t.co/ZxEfXZSsMq pic.twitter.com/PdgLfNInM4 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 3, 2019

And, according to the Daily Star, EastEnders actress Sandy Ratcliff, who played Sue Osman, has died aged 70 after overdosing on morphine while

battling lung cancer.