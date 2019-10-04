Sculptor creates 12ft gorilla from disused car parts to highlight climate change

A 12-foot gorilla has been created out of discarded car parts to highlight the impact of the motor industry on the climate.

Entitled Gorilla Apocalypse, the piece is crafted entirely from scrap car bumpers and panels found from the last decade.

The sculpture is on display in Oswestry, Shropshire (Jacob King/PA/PA)

It was created by Welsh sculptor Luke Kite and commissioned by the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, Shropshire.

The sculpture highlights the “critical decline” of the gorilla, as well as the climate change issues it believes are worsened by motoring companies.

The sculpture was named ‘Bumper Joe’ during production (Jacob King/PA Wire)

The centre hopes the gorilla will act as both a catalyst for industries and a “point of tuition” to educate children and young people about environmental issues.

Those visiting the sculpture will have the opportunity to sign a petition urging the Government to reduce “harmful” car production.