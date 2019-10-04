Man charged with 2009 north London murder after extradition from India

A man has been charged with a murder in Walthamstow in 2009 after being extradited from India, Scotland Yard said.

Aman Vyas, 35, arrived at Heathrow on Friday and was charged with the murder and rape of Michelle Samaraweera on May 30, 2009.

He has also been charged with offences against three other women including attempted murder, seven counts of rape, five counts of assault, possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place, possessing an offensive weapon and one count of sexual assault.

The Met alleges his crimes took place at different locations across Walthamstow between March 24 and May 30, 2009.

He will appear in Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.