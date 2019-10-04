Menu

Extinction Rebellion to project artwork by Gorillaz artist

UK News | Published:

Artwork by Jamie Hewlett will be emblazoned onto the Palace of Westminster as part of mass Extinction Rebellion action, due to start on Monday.

Extinction Rebellion activists walk around the Tate Modern as others project messages onto the building

Climate change activists are planning to project artwork by the co-creator of the Gorillaz on to the Houses of Parliament.

Extinction Rebellion is urging the Government to ‘tell the truth’ on climate change (Aaron Chown/PA)

Other large scale projections will take place across the country, the group have said, as they pressure the Government to “act now” and “tell the truth” on climate change.

On Friday night, the “projection rebellion” began with a display of the Extinction Rebellion logo on the Tate Modern on London’s South Bank.

They say that there will be a similar action at the Trellick Tower, west London, on Saturday.

