Menu

Advertising

Sophie dances a waltz at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

UK News | Published:

The countess was visiting the tourist attraction to mark its 125th anniversary year.

Sophie

The Countess of Wessex has followed in the footsteps of Strictly stars by dancing a waltz in the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Sophie visited the tourist attraction and the seaside town’s Grand Theatre to mark their 125th anniversaries.

The countess gave a nod to her partner as they were about to start, and joined other couples, who regularly take part in lessons, on the sprung dance floor on Tuesday.

Buckingham Palace posted footage of Sophie’s waltz on its official Twitter account.

The Tower Ballroom plays host to the popular BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing for one episode each season, with the opportunity to dance there one of the highlights for the celebrity contestants.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News