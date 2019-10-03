Menu

Northern Ireland abortion law a breach of human rights commitments, court rules

Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan said the evidence of Sarah Ewart, who had to travel to London to end her pregnancy, was ‘compelling’.

Sarah Ewart

Northern Ireland’s strict abortion law breaches the UK’s human rights commitments, the High Court in Belfast has ruled.

Sarah Ewart, 29, was refused a termination in 2013.

Instead, she travelled to a London clinic to end her pregnancy after doctors said her unborn child would die in the womb or shortly after birth.

Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan said: “In my view her personal testimony is compelling.”

