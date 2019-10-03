Model for Churchill statue sells for almost £10,000

A model of a sculpture of Sir Winston Churchill has sold for nearly £10,000.

The large tabletop bronze resin maquette sculpture was used as a rough draft for Oscar Nemon’s bronze of Sir Winston Churchill, which sits on the Green at Westerham in Kent.

The bronze was commissioned as a way for the people of Westerham to show their respect for the wartime prime minister.

It sold for £9,725 at Catherine Southon Auctioneers and Valuers on Wednesday.

The maquette sold for almost £10,000 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Catherine Southon said: “I was delighted with the price and thrilled that it has been sold to a private local buyer. It is a wonderful piece of our political history.”

The late Bob Webster was presented with the maquette after serving as chairman of the fundraising committee for the Churchill memorial statue on Westerham Green.

One of the stranger fundraising events was the Great Churchill Cigar Race, in which Westerham Football Club and Westcombe Park Rugby Club ran from Dover to Westerham over three days pulling giant cigars on wheels.

The unveiling of the bronze on the Green was attended by Lady Churchill.

The maquette was auctioned by Mr Webster’s family, together with black and white photographic prints of the unveiling of the statue.