Croaky John Bercow at risk of becoming non-Speaker

UK News | Published:

The Commons Speaker has become known for his booming delivery but had a croaky voice during digital, culture, media and sport questions.

Speaker John Bercow

John Bercow was at risk of becoming the non-Speaker due to a croaky voice.

The Commons Speaker has become known for his booming delivery, turn of phrase and bellowing of “Order!” while overseeing matters in the chamber.

But MPs expressed concern for him during digital, culture, media and sport questions.

After his raspy voice introduced the session, Mr Bercow noted: “It won’t last long, don’t worry.”

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said: “I hope your voice is fully recovered very soon.”

Conservative former minister Tim Loughton added: “I have Strepsils.”

Mr Bercow is in his final weeks in the role of Speaker after announcing he will chair proceedings for the final time on October 31 – the current Brexit deadline – and also step down as MP for Buckingham.

He has been in the role since June 2009 and the election to replace him will take place on November 4.

