Menu

Advertising

Climate protesters spray fake blood across Treasury steps

UK News | Published:

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators parked a fire engine outside the building, bearing a banner reading ‘Stop funding climate death’.

Environment protest

Fake blood has been sprayed across the steps of the Treasury in central London by Extinction Rebellion protesters.

The demonstrators parked an old fire engine outside the building and a pool of red liquid – said to be 396 gallons (1,800 litres) of water coloured with food dye – lay opposite the entrance.

Environment protest
Extinction Rebellion campaigners sprayed gallons of fake blood outside the Treasury in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Four protesters stood on top of the fire engine, which had a banner slung across it with the words “Stop funding climate death”.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News