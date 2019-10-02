Menu

Thameslink services cancelled or delayed due to damaged overhead electrics

Published: 2019-10-02

Network Rail said its engineers had fixed the fault, but warned cancellations are still in place.

General view of a ThamesLink train at Kings Cross station in London

Thameslink rail services have been cancelled or delayed due to damaged overhead electric wires between St Pancras International and Blackfriars.

Thameslink said on Wednesday morning that “all of its lines” were blocked and advised commuters to avoid Farringdon, City Thameslink, Blackfriars and St Pancras International stations.

Network Rail said shortly after 8am that its engineers had fixed the fault and that trains were moving, but warned there are still cancellations and delays in place.

“Although the infrastructure is now fixed, trains are being reintroduced gradually,” Network Rail said in a Twitter post.

“We have to do this because trains have been backed up until the railway was fixed and to bring all services back instantly would cause huge congestion.”

