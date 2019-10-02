Supercars seized as part of probe into multimillion-pound fraud

A number of supercars have been seized and three men arrested as part of an investigation into a potential multimillion-pound fraud.

A Porsche, McLaren and BMW I8 were seized by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), alongside a Rolls Royce and a Range Rover.

Two men in their 30s and another in his 20s were arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering after warrants were executed in Southwark, south London, and Harpenden in Hertfordshire on Tuesday.

All three have been released under investigation.

Officers also seized what was described as a “significant” amount of designer clothing and watches, as well as sports memorabilia.

The National Crime Agency and Hertfordshire Constabulary assisted ERSOU in the operation.