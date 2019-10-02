Mother of murdered German backpacker dies ‘without justice’

The mother of a German backpacker who was murdered in Co Antrim over 30 years ago has died without seeing justice.

Inga Maria Hauser, 18, went missing after arriving in Larne on a ferry from Scotland in April 1988.

Her body was found two weeks later in a remote part of a forest in Ballycastle.

No one has ever been convicted of her murder.

Very sadly Mrs Almut Hauser passed away this morning in Germany – mother of Inga Maria Hauser who was found murdered in NI 31 years ago in April 1988. Life for the Hauser family as they knew it ended that day in 1988 when they got this devestating news. pic.twitter.com/yOOFVnHZoq — Claire McKeegan (@MckeeganClaire) October 2, 2019

The teenager’s mother Almut died on Wednesday following a long illness, the family’s law firm has said.

Her father died in 2006.

Solicitor Claire McKeegan of Phoenix Law, which acts for Inga Maria Hauser’s sister Friederike Leibl, said both Mr and Mrs Hauser died “without receiving justice or answers regarding the murder of this beautiful girl”.

Ms McKeegan also issued a fresh appeal for information to assist the police investigation.

“We renew our appeal to anyone who can assist the police investigation however insignificant you might believe the information to be to get in touch with our office or the PSNI,” she said.