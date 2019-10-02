Further arrests in murder probe of Specials singer’s grandson

Six further murder arrests have been made after the death of Specials singer Neville Staple’s grandson.

Fidel Glasgow, 21, died in hospital less than 12 hours after being stabbed in Coventry during an altercation near the Club M nightspot in the early hours of September 1 last year.

West Midlands Police said six men, aged 20-22, were arrested on Wednesday after two handed themselves into police following dawn raids conducted on Tuesday.

#Coventry police have carried out five further dawn raids in the city this morning in the Fidel Glasgow murder investigation. Six men aged between 20 and 22 have been arrested. More here: https://t.co/3mZVYnNsQt pic.twitter.com/uvI6ResFpX — Coventry Police (@Coventry_Police) October 2, 2019

All six have been arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder while two of the suspects are also accused of drug offences.

The force said three men from Coventry and Nuneaton, aged 19 – 21, who were arrested yesterday, have been questioned and released on police bail.

Earlier this year, 24-year-old Atikou Diallo was jailed for four years for his part in the wider violent disorder which left Mr Glasgow fatally wounded.

Diallo, of no fixed address, was also jailed for 18 months, concurrently, for robbery, after stealing a phone during the fracas.

At the time of Mr Glasgow’s death, his grandfather and Specials singer Staple described it as “heartbreaking”.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “We are determined to bring Fidel’s killer to justice and I hope our action over the last two days demonstrates this commitment.”