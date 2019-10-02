Menu

Former DUP mayor charged with sexual offences involving a child

Published:

Thomas Hogg will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later this month.

A DUP councillor has been charged with sexual offences involving a child.

Thomas Hogg, 31, is set to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later this month to face the charges.

He has been charged with sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite children between 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity.

Mr Hogg served as mayor of Newtownabbey from 2014-15.

He was awarded an MBE in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to local government.

