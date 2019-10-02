Australian teen charged with running over 20 kangaroos

An Australian teenager has been charged after running over and killing 20 kangaroos.

New South Wales Police were called to reports of multiple marsupials on the road in Tura Beach, 220 miles south of Sydney, on Sunday.

Officers said up to 20 kangaroos were hit and killed between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday.

A man has been charged after up to 20 kangaroos died after allegedly being hit by a ute on the state’s South Coast at the weekend. https://t.co/3o3kzYkppH — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) October 1, 2019

The 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with torture and causing the deaths of animals.

Police allege the kangaroos were hit by a utility vehicle being driven by the man.

Inspector Peter Volf said: “We take incidents such as these very seriously and anyone who engages in activities such as these will face the full brunt of the law.”

The man has been granted conditional bail to appear before Bega Local Court on November 26.