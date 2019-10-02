Advertising
Australian teen charged with running over 20 kangaroos
The man is due in court in November.
An Australian teenager has been charged after running over and killing 20 kangaroos.
New South Wales Police were called to reports of multiple marsupials on the road in Tura Beach, 220 miles south of Sydney, on Sunday.
Officers said up to 20 kangaroos were hit and killed between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday.
The 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with torture and causing the deaths of animals.
Police allege the kangaroos were hit by a utility vehicle being driven by the man.
Inspector Peter Volf said: “We take incidents such as these very seriously and anyone who engages in activities such as these will face the full brunt of the law.”
The man has been granted conditional bail to appear before Bega Local Court on November 26.
