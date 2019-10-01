What the papers says – October 2

The prime minister telling the EU to take it or leave it and the Duchess of Sussex suing the Mail on Sunday are among stories making headlines on Wednesday.

The Times splashes with a story saying “Prince Harry launched an unprecedented attack on the tabloid press … accusing it of waging a ruthless campaign against his wife that has left him a ‘silent witness’ to her suffering.”

Tomorrow's front page: 'Furious prince hits out at 'bullying' of Meghan' Read more here:https://t.co/HQJ5YN7s2v#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/vg9GPKBZea — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) October 1, 2019

The Sun says there are just 10 days left for the UK to agree a deal with the EU, while The Independent says Boris Johnson is prepared to walk away from the EU without a deal.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson reveals he has just 10 days to crack a Brexit deal with the EU https://t.co/GPxNMIJM3d pic.twitter.com/DTOvu8bQiN — The Sun (@TheSun) October 1, 2019

The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Johnson will propose “two borders for four years” to solve the Irish backstop by keeping Northern Ireland partly in the single market until 2025.

Wednesday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Brexit plan revealed: PM rolls up his sleeves to send Brussels final offer” #BBCpapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/md5U5BzsZ7 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 1, 2019

Advertising

Meanwhile, the i says the UK has asked for total secrecy on Brexit negotiations, with most cabinet ministers kept in the dark on detail.

According to The Guardian, Mr Johnson will lay out details of his final Brexit offer today, “setting up a high-stakes fortnight with a threat that if the EU27 fail to engage, he will press ahead with no deal”.

Wednesday’s GUARDIAN: “Johnson’s threat to the EU: accept my final Brexit offer or it’s no deal” #BBCpapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/I8DjekgKOx — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 1, 2019

Advertising

The Daily Mirror reports on alleged events involving Tory politicians, saying it is a “horror show” at the Conservative Party conference.

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson’s message to the EU is “take it or leave it,” while the Daily Express and the Metro take a similar line.

The Financial Times reports on how China’s 70th anniversary celebrations have been overshadowed by violence in Hong Kong.

And, according to the Daily Star, bakery chain Greggs is stockpiling sausage rolls to make sure they don’t run our after Brexit.