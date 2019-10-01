Three murder arrests over a year on from death of Specials singer’s grandson

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering the grandson of Specials singer Neville Staple over a year after his death.

Fidel Glasgow, 21, died in hospital less than 12 hours after being stabbed in Coventry during an altercation near the Club M nightspot in the early hours of September 1 last year.

West Midlands Police said five warrants were executed during dawn raids on Tuesday in Coventry and Nuneaton and the three suspects, aged between 19 and 21, have been taken into custody.

The force said the three men were also charged with violent disorder.

Earlier this year, 24-year-old Atikou Diallo was jailed for four years for his part in the wider violent disorder which left Mr Glasgow fatally wounded.

Diallo, of no fixed address, was also jailed for 18 months, concurrently, for robbery, after stealing a phone during the fracas.

At the time of Mr Glasgow’s death, his grandfather and Specials singer Staple described it as “heartbreaking”.

The Specials’ singer Neville Staple described the death of his grandson, Fidel Glasgow, 21, on September 1, last year as ‘heartbreaking’ (PA)

Advertising

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “We have not let up on our investigation in Fidel’s murder during the past year and, following extensive CCTV inquiries and a large number of witness statements, we have arrested three men this morning.

“Fidel’s family have been fully updated with these latest developments and continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

“However this does not mean that we no longer need to hear from anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us.

“If you have that vital piece of information to help our inquiry, call us.

“You can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Tell us what you know, not who you are.”