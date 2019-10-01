Serious violent and sexual offenders to spend longer behind bars

Sexual and violent offenders will be kept behind bars for longer under plans set out by the Justice Secretary.

Robert Buckland confirmed he will end the system which sees some of the most serious offenders released after serving just half their sentence.

The move – and a warning to criminals from Home Secretary Priti Patel that “we are coming after you” – is the latest sign of the Tories seeking to burnish their credentials as the party of law and order ahead of an expected election.

Mr Buckland set out his plans in his Conservative Party conference speech broadcast in Manchester on Tuesday.

He is promising immediate action to ensure that the worst sexual and violent offenders – those sentenced to at least four years in prison for crimes which carry a maximum life term – are no longer released at the halfway point.

Instead, those offenders will be required to serve two-thirds of their sentence behind bars.

The change forms part of a review of sentencing ordered by the Prime Minister in August.

Advertising

We need to keep dangerous criminals off our streets, serving the sentences they deserve. pic.twitter.com/88VJrdz0si — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2019

Mr Buckland said: “We’re going to restore faith in the sentencing system. Because we Conservatives believe release should be earned.

“And that’s why, for the most serious violent and sexual offenders, I’m announcing this Conservative Government will abolish automatic early release at the halfway point.

“These criminals will be required to serve two-thirds of their sentence behind bars.

Advertising

“Because keeping the most dangerous violent and sexual offenders in prison for longer means they won’t be out on the streets with the opportunity to commit crime. We owe it to victims to make this change.”

On release, offenders will be subject to tough licence conditions to ensure the public are kept safe.

If they break those conditions, they will be recalled to prison.

Conditions will include “sobriety tags” for offenders with alcohol issues, Mr Buckland announced.

He said that wearers are “instantly detected” if they have a drink and could be sent to prison by a judge.

Mr Buckland said: “Punishment and rehabilitation are not opposites. We have to do both.

“Conservatives believe in offering a second chance to those who are ready to change.

“Prisons simply cannot be giant academies of crime. So we will do more to improve rehabilitation in prison, and support our probation services in their vital work to supervise and resettle former prisoners.”

Priti Patel, seen here with Boris Johnson, will use her speech to paint the Tories as the party of law and order (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Commenting on the sentencing announcement, Caroline Goodwin QC, chairwoman of the Criminal Bar Association, said funding cuts had “left hundreds of thousands of reported crimes simply unchecked”.

She said: “Extending minimum prison terms served for serious offences may satisfy a political desire to appear tough on crime, but without any serious upfront funding to tackle the surge in reporting of serious crime, the public will quickly see this as shallow rhetoric that’s soft on sustaining proper public protection from the real harm that continues unpoliced week in, week out.”

She added: “More and more serious crimes are reported to police and yet ever more are either screened out – dropped before they even get investigated – or pushed aside as unworthy of prosecution.

“Extend minimum prison terms for those convicted of serious crimes by all means, but let’s get serious about dealing with the crime wave under way on our streets.”