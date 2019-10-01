Police called after goose smashes taxi window

Police were called after a goose smashed through a taxi window.

Nottinghamshire Police said they received a call about the bird flying into the taxi in the Radford area, over the radio on Monday.

The force said the goose was taken to the vet and the taxi driver had to repair the damage to the car.

In a tweet, Radford Road Police said: “When a colleague asked if a call had been received about a goose flying into a taxi over the radio, we had to see it to believe it.

“Goose was taken to the vets & unfortunately the taxi had to repair the damage.

“We think he may be trying to find his way to #goosefair #randomjob.”