Meghan hugged by eight-year-old during Johannesburg charity visit

The Duchess of Sussex was greeted with flowers and a hug when she visited a charity in Johannesburg.

Meghan carried out the solo engagement at Action Aid in South Africa to discuss gender-based violence.

Eight-year-old Luyanda, who presented the duchess with a large bouquet, gave a curtsy before wrapping her arms around the royal’s waist.

A thrilled Meghan crouched down to receive pictures of “love” – hearts, clouds and a cross – especially drawn for her by Luyanda.

The event was the duchess’s second engagement of the day after an earlier visit to the University of Johannesburg, while the Duke of Sussex is in Malawi.

The duchess, who had switched into an olive shirt dress by ethical brand Room 502, was met by Nondumiso Nsibande, country director of ActionAid South Africa and Fiona Clark from the British High Commission.

Meghan was joining a conversation about the nature of violence against women and girls and the work they are undertaking to tackle it.