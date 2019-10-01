Menu

In Pictures: Torrential rain brings flash floods

UK News | Published:

Heavy downpours will die out on Tuesday night – but forecasters warned fine weather on Wednesday will be short-lived.

Local residents make their way through floodwater in Cossington, Leicester

The late summer sunshine was a distant memory across the UK on Tuesday, with heavy downpours leading to flash flooding.

Thunderstorms swept across London, the south of England, Wales and the Midlands, with some areas hit by a week’s rain in just an hour.

A man cycles through floodwater in Cossington, Leicester (Joe Giddens/PA)
Local resident Roz attempts a clean-up operation in Cossington, as floodwaters cover the ground floor in her home (Joe Giddens/PA)
Roz’s beagle Lady surveys the scene (Joe Giddens/PA)
Flooding in Cossington (Joe Giddens/PA)
Flooding after persistent heavy rain in Alum Rock, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Flash flooding is causing more problems for travellers on the roads and railways (Jacob King/PA)
Flooding in Alum Rock, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
People make their way through a heavy rain shower in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
A hardy soul walks along an otherwise deserted Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

These windsurfers took advantage of the stormy conditions on the Rock Lea river near to Poole in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Waves hit the lighthouse at Seaham in Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tourists take a selfie by a flooded Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace (Teilo Colley/PA)
