World’s border walls on show in west Belfast

A Belfast peace wall is exhibiting photos of the world’s border walls ahead of Brexit.

Wall On Wall includes images of structures in places such as Korea, Palestine and the US.

It is an open-air exhibition in west Belfast, on a boundary between Catholic and Protestant residents.

The display marks 50 years since the building of the first peace line in Belfast and 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The exhibition, by German photographer Kai Wiedenhofer, features 36 panoramas measuring 10ft (3m) by 30ft (9m).

A woman walks past a Belfast peace wall (Niall Carson/PA)

The photographer has taken pictures of 10 border and separation walls in the EU, US, Korea and other countries since 1989.

Northern Ireland’s peace walls are a legacy of the 30-year conflict and are scattered around what were once flashpoints between the two communities and which are now largely peaceful.

Advertising

Deirdre Robb, chief executive of Belfast Exposed photographic gallery which is supporting the exhibition, said: “It is a conversation about why are they still there.

“Should they still be there?

“It is a vehicle of internationalising it because we are not the only ones with peace walls and quite often we feel we are; it is a growing problem across the whole of Europe.

“There are more and more walls being built in our society, which creates a barrier.”