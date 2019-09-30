Teenage girls arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly man found dead

Two girls aged 14 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man was found dead at his home in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called to an address in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, on Saturday, to reports of a man in his 80s in cardiac arrest.

He died at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said his death is being treated as unexplained, and a post-mortem examination has yet to take place.

The two teenagers have been bailed until 25 October.

A 12-year-old girl and a man, 20, were also arrested in connection with the incident but were released with no further action, police said.