‘Oh my’: Meghan bowled over by designer jeans and ‘cute’ dungarees for Archie

The Duchess of Sussex was bowled over when she collected a pair of designer jeans commissioned from one of South Africa’s up-and-coming brands – and could not wait to try them on.

Meghan could only say, ‘Oh my, oh my’ when she saw the skinny fit jeans during a visit to Johannesburg’s Victoria Yards, a popular collection of design studios, art galleries and stores housed in a former laundry.

And when a tiny pair of dungarees, made for her son Archie, were handed over, her words summed them up: “Very cute.”

The Duchess of Sussex visiting Victoria Yards, a regeneration project in Johannesburg (Sussex Royal/PA)

Meghan soaked up the creative vibes when she visited the stores and studios just after lunchtime in an area of the city that has been transformed by the regeneration of the early 19th century buildings.

Lesedi Masemola, manager of Tshepo’s showroom, which features the company’s workshops and studios, said: “From what we’ve seen on the internet, she’s the type of person who loves skinny fit so that’s what we made.

“When she saw the jeans, the words she said were, ‘Oh my, oh my’, she was very impressed, she loved the jeans, she said she couldn’t wait to try them on and said, ‘Wow’.

“And when she saw the dungarees, she said, ‘Very cute’.”

The manager added: “I think they are very, very lovely.”

Tshepo is a premium lifestyle brand that has a modern contemporary take on the use of denim and cotton.

Meghan’s designer jeans cost 2,100 South African rand (£113) but for Archie’s dungarees, Mr Masemola said “that was a special order we’ve never done before so I couldn’t give you a price”.