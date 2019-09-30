Menu

In Pictures: Harry honours soldier killed during anti-poaching mission in Malawi

Guardsman Mathew Talbot died during his first deployment.

The Duke of Sussex pays tribute at the memorial site for Guardsman Mathew Talbot of the Coldstream Guards at the Liwonde National Park in Malawi

The royal tour of Africa continued on Monday, with the Duke of Sussex honouring the sacrifice of a British soldier who died helping to safeguard endangered wildlife in Malawi.

Harry laid a wreath at a memorial to Guardsman Mathew Talbot in Liwonde National Park, where the serviceman was killed after being charged by an elephant while on an anti-poaching patrol with local rangers in May.

Harry pays tribute to Guardsman Mathew Talbot in Malawi’s Liwonde National Park (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Harry at the memorial site. Guardsman Talbot was on his first deployment when he was charged by an elephant (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The duke meets British soldiers at the memorial site (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The wreath left by the Duke of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Harry also dedicated Liwonde National Park and the adjoining Mangochi Forest to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy was launched in 2015, when Commonwealth countries were invited to submit forests and national parks to preserve. Almost 50 countries are taking part (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Harry views a tree sculpture made from poachers’ snares recovered by park rangers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
