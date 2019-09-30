Advertising
In Pictures: Harry honours soldier killed during anti-poaching mission in Malawi
Guardsman Mathew Talbot died during his first deployment.
The royal tour of Africa continued on Monday, with the Duke of Sussex honouring the sacrifice of a British soldier who died helping to safeguard endangered wildlife in Malawi.
Harry laid a wreath at a memorial to Guardsman Mathew Talbot in Liwonde National Park, where the serviceman was killed after being charged by an elephant while on an anti-poaching patrol with local rangers in May.
