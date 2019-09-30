Menu

Harry: Human race ‘driving ourselves to extinction’

UK News | Published:

The duke has been highlighting the importance of trees by guest editing the Instagram account of National Geographic.

Harry in Malawi

The Duke of Sussex has said the world is facing environmental calamity, warning: “We are literally driving ourselves to extinction.”

Harry’s prediction echoed the words of his father the Prince of Wales, who has for years said the world needs to act to prevent climate change.

Speaking in Malawi, the duke said: “I think, for me, it’s just as personal as it should be for everybody else.

“There shouldn’t be any one person or a group of people that are focusing on conservation… it’s a global issue now.

Harry in Malawi
Harry in Malawi (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I think we need to appreciate that we are the one problem and we need to be able to fix it.

“Everything is in balance. We’re the only thing that’s putting everything out of balance. Somehow we have to be able to accept and learn and appreciate what already exists rather than destroying it and then realising we need to then recover from it.”

Charles has spent decades raising the issue of the environment and climate change and it appears much of his interest has influenced his son.

Harry added: “We are literally driving ourselves to extinction. I know people have said that before and it seems to be a bit of a narrative that’s being covered across the globe at the moment.”

The duke has been highlighting the importance of trees by guest editing the Instagram account of National Geographic.

He added: “I think it’s becoming more and more obvious that ecosystems across the world are under massive threat, and I think for too long there’s been a part or a group of people that have said, ‘oh, you just want to protect those trees because they’re pretty or because they have some sort of purpose’.

“But what is the purpose? The purpose is vast, for every single one of us, as I’ve said we need to appreciate what already exists.

“Everything has a purpose, we need to make sure that we have a purpose in that whole system.”

