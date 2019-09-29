Three brothers charged with murder of man stabbed to death in Ealing Common

Three brothers have been charged with murdering a 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in west London.

Osvaldo Carvalho, from Hanwell, died when he was attacked in West Lodge Avenue near Ealing Common at about 6pm on Tuesday, police said.

Despite the efforts of paramedic teams, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Osvaldo Carvalho died after a fight in west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Kamaljit Sohal, 22, of Uxbridge Road, Ealing, Sukhminder Sohal, 23, and Michael Sohal, 27, both of Lockwood Road, Southall, were charged on Saturday with the murder, Scotland Yard said.

They will appear at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, it added.