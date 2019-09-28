What the papers say – September 29

Reports on the pressure building on several fronts against Prime Minister Boris Johnson dominate the Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times leads with a story saying Jennifer Arcuri told friends she was having an affair with Mr Johnson when he was London’s mayor, and another front page article reports Mr Johnson apologised to the Queen after last week’s court ruling against his suspension of Parliament. Elsewhere, the paper reports the FBI are investigating Prince Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

As well as revealing more about Boris Johnson's relationship with Jennifer Arcuri, The Sunday Times unveils new columnist Charlotte Edwardes, who recalls a "wandering hands" moment with the embattled PM when she was a young reporter and he was The Spectator's editor. pic.twitter.com/Cmzd5Hx8bi — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) September 28, 2019

The Observer says Mr Johnson is deliberately “whipping up” fears of riots and deaths so he can avoid extending Brexit.

And The Independent reports on warnings for Mr Johnson from within his own party that the Tories are in “terminal decline”.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph shines a more positive light on the PM, leading with his pledge to build 40 new hospitals.

The Mail on Sunday reports on an investigation into foreign collusion by Remain MPs.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: No10 probes Remain MPs ‘foreign collusion’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EeWjEO0tTo — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 28, 2019

And the Sunday Express leads with a story saying Mr Johnson’s supporters feel he could win an election even if he went to jail for refusing to request a Brexit extension.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Boris would win election in Jail! #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Y04eqMZelG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 28, 2019

Away from Mr Johnson, the Sunday Mirror leads on a baby boy who requires a heart transplant.

The Sunday People reports on British trophy hunters slaughtering zebras.

And the Daily Star Sunday carries a showbiz gossip story on Friends star Jennifer Aniston.