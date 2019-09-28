Two men injured in east London shooting

Two men are in a critical condition following a shooting incident in east London.

Police were called to reports of “shots fired” in Courtland Avenue, in Ilford, at 12.06am on Saturday.

Armed officers and ambulance crews found two men suffering from gunshot injuries, Scotland Yard said.

The two men, both believed to be in their twenties, were taken to a central London hospital where they remain in a critical condition, police added.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place.

The force has launched an “urgent investigation” and is appealing for witnesses to call it on 101, quoting CAD 36/28Sep.