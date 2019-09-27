Met Office warns of travel disruption as heavy rain and strong winds forecast

Heavy rain and strong winds could lead to travel disruption this weekend, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for parts of England and Wales.

The Met Office has warned of “persistent” rain and a risk of flooding across the north west and south west of England and Wales from 6pm on Saturday to 5pm on Sunday.

The bad weather follows on from an unsettled Friday, which saw a water spout form near the Isle of Scalpay in the Outer Hebrides, off the west coast of Scotland.

A photo of a water spout pictured on Friday from a property on the Isle of Scalpay. (Callum Beag Macleod/PA)

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said areas such as Devon and Cornwall could see coastal gales of up to 50mph, while between 30mm and 40mm is expected to fall within the warning area over the weekend.

Cities including Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Bangor, Swansea and Cardiff are covered by the weather warning.

Mr Burkill said: “We have got a deep area of low pressure that will bring heavy and persistent rain, and strong winds too.

“In terms of rainfall totals, the greatest amounts could be up to 70mm. That will be over the hills and mountains.

Advertising

“Away from there, some places could see 30mm to 40mm in a short space of time.”

He said there is “likely” to be some disruption to travel over the weekend, with “lots of spray on the roads”.

Up early this #Saturday? Sunny spells and showers for many but more persistent rain in the north pic.twitter.com/diOBf8CMdK — Met Office (@metoffice) September 27, 2019

Mr Burkill said large waves and high spring tides could also increase the risk of “coastal impact” in south-west England.

Advertising

The weather warning has already led to the cancellation of the inaugural Regatta London race, which was due to take place on the River Thames on Sunday.

Organisers said they were unable to safely run the event due to “stormy weather” affecting the river’s water quality.

The Met Office said there will be sunny spells and showers across England and Wales on Saturday morning, before the worst of the weather arrives later in the evening.

Meteorologist Luke Miall said it will be a “weekend of two halves” in regard to the weather in London.

He said while Saturday will be mostly sunny with some rain in the capital, “heavy showers”, thunder and gusts of up to 30mph are forecast for Sunday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 19C on both days.

Mr Miall said wind and rain is forecast for the rest of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland throughout most of Sunday.