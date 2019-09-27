Man arrested over hit-and-run which left policeman critically injured

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run.

Married father Christopher Burnham suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain, and a shattered knee after trying to stop a Mini on Holbrook Lane, Radford, Coventry, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

The officer, who has been with the force for 25 years, remains in hospital and is critically ill.

West Midlands Police said they arrested a man on Friday evening.

#UPDATE| We've just arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. One of our PCs was left with critical injuries following a hit-and-run in #Coventry on Wednesday. Thanks to every single person that shared our appeal. Read more: https://t.co/McpP8yVHdN pic.twitter.com/2cOZjZOceT — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 27, 2019

Pc Burnham, described as “very well-regarded” by colleagues, faces a “long road to recovery”, Chief Superintendent Mike O’Hara said.

He is being supported by relatives, his wife and 10-year-old son.

The neighbourhood policeman is the second officer from the force to be run over while on duty in just a matter of weeks.

Pc Christopher Burnham has been with the force for 25 years (West Midlands Police/PA)

Pc Gareth Phillips, 42, suffered life-changing injuries including a shattered pelvis after he was struck by a thief in a hijacked BMW in Birmingham last month.

Mubashar Hussain has since admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest after pinning the traffic officer under his own vehicle.

Elsewhere, a man stands accused of seriously injuring two police officers by driving a stolen Mercedes into them in Littlehampton, East Sussex.

Jack Robson, 20, allegedly drove the vehicle into Pc Lisa Holt and Pc Tim Bradbury while they were on duty. He has been remanded in custody.

Greater Manchester Police appealed on Thursday for witnesses after an officer’s leg was crushed by a fleeing VW Golf during a reported attempted burglary.