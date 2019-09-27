Menu

In Pictures: Ink and inspiration for tattoo fans at annual convention

The festival is billed as Europe’s biggest celebration of tattoo art and culture.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Tattoo lovers from across the globe have descended on London for the 15th anniversary of the International Tattoo Convention.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

The event at Tobacco Dock features more than 400 artists offering their services as well as DJs, live entertainment and other exhibitors.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
