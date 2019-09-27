Advertising
In Pictures: Ink and inspiration for tattoo fans at annual convention
The festival is billed as Europe’s biggest celebration of tattoo art and culture.
Tattoo lovers from across the globe have descended on London for the 15th anniversary of the International Tattoo Convention.
The event at Tobacco Dock features more than 400 artists offering their services as well as DJs, live entertainment and other exhibitors.
