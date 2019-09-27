Girl, 10, killed in suspected hit-and-run crash named

A 10-year-old schoolgirl who died following a suspected hit-and-run collision has been named by police.

Melissa Tate was rushed to hospital after being struck by a car on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton, Newcastle, at around 6.40pm on Wednesday, but she was declared dead the following day.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Northumbria Police Chief Inspector Chris Grice said Melissa’s family are “devastated” by the loss.

He added: “This is understandably a difficult time for the family and it is something that nobody should have to go through.

Police at the scene of the crash in Kenton, Newcastle (Henry Clare/PA)

“Specialist officers have been supporting them since Melissa was involved in the collision on Wednesday night and they continue to do so.

“We will remain with them over the coming days and weeks and will be on hand to help them in any way we can.”

The force had previously said the driver of the vehicle involved, a Renault Kangoo, had stopped shortly after the crash and left the scene on foot.

Mr Grice added: “This incident has had a big impact on the community in Kenton and I know that residents will come together to support Melissa’s family.

“However, I would ask that people respect their privacy at this time and allow them to grieve as a family.”

A second 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender also remains in police custody.

Two women, aged 28 and 31, who were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice have been released under investigation.

Northumbria Police said Melissa had lived in Kenton, which is in the north-west of Newcastle.

On Thursday, flowers and messages were left yards from the site of the crash in tribute to the youngster.