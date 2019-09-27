Fist bump seals friendship for Harry and young patient at Angolan clinic

A little boy made a new friend when the Duke of Sussex visited an Angolan orthopaedic centre.

Harry could not resist kneeling down and giving six-year-old Barnaby Jose Mar a fist bump, which the youngster clearly enjoyed.

The duke came across the tiny patient when he visited the clinic in the city of Huambo and named it in memory of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Harry met Barnaby and Francisco at the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

When the royal guest arrived the six-year-old, who was born with a condition that means he has problems controlling his limbs, was practising walking with the help of a double bar along with his friend Francisco Xavier, aged five.

Harry crouched down to interact with the little boy before he met Justina Cesar, who lost her right leg to a landmine when she was just three-years-old.

She had met Diana when she visited Angola in 1997 to highlight the plight of those injured by the military munitions and call for a ban on the weapons.

Harry meets patients at the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo (Ian Vogler/PA)

The duke greeted her with a warm hug, and asked: “I think you were 15 at the time – do you remember meeting my mother?”

Speaking afterwards, Ms Cesar, 38, said that she had no idea who Diana was when she visited the orthopaedic centre 22 years ago.

“People just said she was a princess. They asked us to come and meet her. But they did not say how important she was.

“She greeted us, and laid her hand on my brow. I was so happy about that. She was very special.”

Diana, with Sandra Tigica, 13, in Angola in 1997 (PA)

When she learned that Diana had died, “I felt a mighty sadness. Someone who cared very much for mine victims had gone.

“But I was very happy that Diana’s son had come to continue the work that she had started.

“I am so happy. This is a very special day. I had so much to say to him, but I could barely speak.”

Ms Cesar, who has three children and works as a government clerk, said she gave Harry a copy of her project to help landmine victims. “I would like him to sponsor it,” she said.