Duke of Sussex retraces mother’s footsteps with visit to Angolan minefield

The Duke of Sussex has donned body armour and a protective visor in scenes reminiscent of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales to walk through a partially cleared minefield.

Harry was highlighting the ongoing threat of the munitions in Angola, the same nation Diana visited in 1997 to urge the world to ban the weapons.

Near the south-eastern town of Dirico, the duke walked into an area that was once an artillery base for anti-government forces who had mined the position in 2000 before retreating.

Workers at the Halo Trust Minefield outside Dirico, Angola, prepare for Harry’s visit (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The dusty scrubland was marked with red warning signs showing the skull and crossbones, with the Portuguese words “Perigo Minas!” and the English translation below – danger mines.

Jose Antonio, a regional manager for the landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust, took Harry onto the site where his staff have been working since August to make it safe, and he hopes they can complete their painstaking clearance by the end of October.

Like all those visiting the Trust’s site, Harry had been given a safety briefing and told not stray of the cleared lanes, touch anything or run.

He watched as a mine clearance worker used a metal detector to search for the mostly anti-personnel mines buried in ground.

Diana, Princess of Wales pictured during her visit to a minefield in Huambo, Angola, in January 1997 (PA)

If one is discovered staff are trained to move back and carefully remove the soil as they move forward until they reach the munition.

The duke walked through an area of the site looking at the marked off areas which potentially could contain landmines.

An anti-personnel mine had been discovered earlier and Harry was asked to set it off with a controlled explosion to safely destroy the decades-old weapon.