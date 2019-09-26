Where will Beatrice and Edo hold their royal wedding?

Newly-engaged Princess Beatrice will be putting plans in place for her wedding to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

But where will the latest royal nuptials be held? Here is a look at some of the possible venues:

– St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle

Beatrice’s wedding in 2020 will be the fourth royal wedding in recent years.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage in May 2018, Princess Eugenie’s in October 2018, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor’s to Tom Kingston in May 2019.

St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

All three took place in the gothic 15th century St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

Beatrice is likely to be offered the chance to marry in the same tried and tested and much-loved venue by the Queen.

The church has the important benefit of being convenient and straightforward logistically for the 93-year-old Queen, who spends much of her time at Windsor, and the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh after the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel (Alastair Grant/PA)

Beatrice will want her elderly grandparents to be with her on her special day.

It would also allow the princess to have her reception in her nearby family home, Royal Lodge, as Eugenie did.

The wedding ceremony of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The church seats 800 guests and, as a place of worship for the sovereign and the royal family, has been at the heart of many royal events over the decades.

– York Minster

Beatrice is a princess of York, so perhaps the stunning Cathedral and Metropolitical Church of Saint Peter in York, commonly known as York Minster, might be an option.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding (Peter Byrne/PA)

The princess and Mr Mapelli Mozzi were guests at the wedding of their close friend singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling in York Minster at the end of August.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling after their wedding (Danny Lawson/PA)

The cathedral is one of the finest medieval buildings in Europe.

The remains of the Basilica, the ceremonial centre of the Roman fortress, have been found beneath the Minster building.

– Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh

Beatrice’s cousin Zara Phillips wed former England rugby player Mike Tindall in Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in 2011.

The church has long enjoyed close links with the royal family.

The Queen arrives for the wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh (Ian Rutherford/Scotland on Sunday/PA)

Situated in Edinburgh’s historic Old Town, it is the official kirk of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen attends services there when she is staying in the Scottish capital.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall kiss outside Canongate Kirk (Ian Rutherford/Scotland on Sunday/PA)

Sandwiched between Edinburgh Castle and the Scottish Parliament on the city’s Royal Mile, Canongate Kirk is a popular stop-off for tourists attracted by its unusual Dutch-style facade.

It is also conveniently placed near the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the Tindalls held their reception.

– Westminster Abbey

The high profile church in central London would be a surprise choice.

It seats 2,000 people and Beatrice is only ninth in line to the throne and not a full-time working royal.

Kate Middleton walks down the aisle before her wedding to the Duke of Cambridge in Westminster Abbey (Clara Molden/PA)

Beatrice’s parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, married at the Abbey, as did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

Grand St Paul’s Cathedral, where the Prince and Princess of Wales married, is also thought an unlikely option.

– Church of St Mary Magdalene, Sandringham

As an outside bet, the Church of St Mary Magdalene, Sandringham, close to the Queen’s much-loved private Norfolk retreat, is regularly used as a place of worship by the royal family, particularly on Christmas Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk, for Princess Charlotte’s christening (Mary Turner/The Times/PA)

The pretty country church, where Princess Charlotte was christened, dates back in its present form to the 16th century, and might be the perfect choice for a small, intimate wedding.

– Overseas

The couple could marry in the UK so the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh could attend, perhaps somewhere intimate such as the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, and then head abroad for a large celebratory reception, maybe to Italy, where they became engaged.