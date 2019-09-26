Truro roundabout featuring hedgehog sculptures named best traffic island in UK

A roundabout featuring a family of four wooden hedgehog sculptures has been named the best in the UK.

The Roundabout Appreciation Society (RAS) awarded Trafalgar Roundabout in Truro, Cornwall, with the accolade thanks to its “quirky” sculptures and green appeal.

Kevin Beresford, president of the RAS, told the PA news agency: “We liked the green aspects and the fact that it reflected wildlife. It was a bit quirky as well. That’s why we chose that particular one.”

The society has been running since 2003 and last year picked the Ben and Nia roundabout in Aylesbury as its top in the UK.

Truro City Council said: “We were totally shocked today that Truro had been awarded the best roundabout in the UK today by the Appreciation of Roundabouts Society. This is for the wonderful hedgehogs display.

“We will now feature on the front of their calendar this year!”

The top roundabouts will feature in the society’s 2020 calendar, with the Truro winner appearing on the calender’s “much coveted” December page.

The RAS also highlighted roundabouts in Birmingham, Goole and Swindon as among the top in the UK.

“There’s nothing more expressive than a roundabout,” Mr Beresford told the PA. “To us, to our society, they’re like an oasis on a sea of tarmac. They lift our sagging spirits on long, tiresome journeys.”