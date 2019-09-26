Harry tells how Africa became his refuge after Diana’s death

The Duke of Sussex has told how Africa became his refuge following the death of his mother Diana, as he returned to his second home of Botswana.

Harry is making a working visit to the country that holds special memories for him, and it was also where he brought Meghan soon after they first met and where their love blossomed.

Harry met local school children planting trees in Botswana (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking as he helped local school children plant trees for a community nature reserve on the banks of the River Chobe, Harry said: “Fifteen years I’ve been coming here, it’s a sense of escapism, a real sense of purpose… I have some of my closest friends here over the years.

“I came here in 1997 or 1998 straight after my mum died, so it was a nice place to get away from it all.

“I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa.”