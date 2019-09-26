Harry criticises climate change deniers, saying ‘no one can deny science’

The Duke of Sussex has hit out at climate change deniers in a passionate rallying call in which he warned “no one can deny science”.

Harry, in Botswana during his royal tour of Africa, stressed saving the environment was a race against time, adding: “Led by Greta, the world’s children are striking.”

The duke said he could not understand why anyone – “you, us, children, leaders” could ignore the facts from the last four decades.

The Duke of Sussex helps local schoolchildren plant trees at the Chobe Tree Reserve in Botswana (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

US president Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the idea of climate change.

Teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg sparked the global climate strike movement, which saw hundreds of thousands of people, including children who skipped school, take part in the second Global Climate Strike last Friday.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Harry, who was at the Chobe Tree Reserve, said: “This last week, led by Greta, the world’s children are striking.

“There’s an emergency … it’s a race against time and one which we are losing.

“Everyone knows it.

“There’s no excuse for not knowing that and the most troubling part of that is that I don’t believe that there’s anybody in this world that can deny science, undeniable science and facts, science and facts that have been around for the last 30, maybe 40 years and it’s only getting stronger and stronger.

“I genuinely, I don’t understand how anyone in this world, whoever we are, you, us, children, leaders, whoever it is, no one can deny science, otherwise we live in a very, very troubling world.”