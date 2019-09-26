Beatrice’s engagement ring incorporates couple’s characters, designer says

Princess Beatrice’s platinum and diamond engagement ring is a fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs and incorporates the happy couple’s characters, its jeweller has said.

Beatrice’s fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi commissioned the dazzling piece with British designer Shaun Leane.

Leane spoke of how collaborating on the ring was a “beautiful journey”.

“I am so honoured Edoardo chose to work with me to design the engagement ring for Princess Beatrice and to have been involved in this special moment in their lives,” he said

“The bespoke experience was a beautiful journey; from imagining the design with Edoardo to the crafting of the finished rings.

“Being able to incorporate both Edoardo and Princess Beatrice’s characters into the design has resulted in a unique ring that represents their love and lives entwining.”

Advertising

The ring was described as a “fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs” which is “accompanied by two additional matching bands in the distinctive Shaun Leane aesthetic”.

The large round brilliant-cut central solitaire is set on a band of tapered diamond baguettes.

Leane is known for his work over many years with Alexander McQueen.

Their collaborations are considered landmarks in the art of couture jewellery and contemporary body sculpture.