Siege ‘resolved’ at Worcestershire prison after inmates took over wing

A siege has been “resolved” at a Worcestershire prison after a group of inmates caused a disturbance in part of a building, a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman has said.

Ten inmates caused staff to retreat from a wing of HMP Long Lartin on Tuesday evening while damaging part of the building.

Prison staff were attacked with pool balls and one officer went to hospital after indirectly sustaining an injury in the incident.

A specialist unit of prison officers, known as a Tornado Team, were sent to the Category A prison in an attempt to restore order.

Prison workers’ union the POA said in a statement: “A major disturbance at HMP Long Lartin has once again raised significant concerns about safety, order and control in our prisons.

“What is particularly concerning about this disturbance is that HMP Long Lartin is a high security prison housing some of the most dangerous prisoners in custody.

“It was only through the professionalism of prison officers that this incident was resolved by surrender of prisoners at approximately 3.45am. One prison officer received head injuries and there were no injuries to prisoners.

“This is the latest of a number of incidents which show that the prison service is in crisis. On a daily basis prison officers must deal with concerted acts of indiscipline, violence, hostage taking, self-harm and deaths in custody.”

Advertising

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman told the PA news agency that the incident had been “resolved” and further details would be provided later.

HMP Long Lartin is one of five high-security “dispersal” establishments and holds some of the most dangerous offenders in the country.

The high-security prison has the capacity for 622 inmates and is believed to currently hold around 500.

According to a 2018 report into the prison following a serious disturbance involving 81 prisoners, around 75% of the inmates were serving life sentences.

A quarter of all inmates were classed as Category A or high-security offenders.