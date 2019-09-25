PM’s ‘heartfelt condolences’ after man killed at Tube station in constituency

Boris Johnson has offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the family of a man killed at a Tube station.

Tashan Daniel, 20, was stabbed at Hillingdon station, in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, as he headed to an Arsenal match on Tuesday afternoon.

Writing on Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Tashan who was sadly killed in a senseless act yesterday.”

He also confirmed he had been in touch with British Transport Police (BTP) following the incident.

My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Tashan who was sadly killed in a senseless act yesterday. The BTP investigation is ongoing and I have spoken with the BCU Commander again this afternoon and will remain in close contact. https://t.co/TQnjK2g6Gi — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 25, 2019

Police said Mr Daniel was with a friend when two other men provoked a fight, during which the 20-year-old was knifed in front of horrified passengers.

Witnesses reported seeing blood and a person performing CPR on the victim as the Underground station was evacuated in the wake of the stabbing.

Members of the public as well as paramedics and police officers tried to save the aspiring athlete, but he died on board a Tube carriage.

The suspects ran out of the station towards Auriol Drive and a knife was found nearby.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn, of BTP, said: “Tashan was an upstanding young man.

“He had only just celebrated his 20th birthday and was heading into London to watch Arsenal play.

“He did not deserve to lose his life during this senseless attack.

Police outside Hillingdon Underground station (David Mirzoeff/PA)

“His family are completely broken by this news and we are doing everything we can to offer them support.”

A spokesman for Arsenal expressed the club’s sadness at the news of Mr Daniel’s death.

He said: “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Arsenal fan Tashan Daniel.

“Our thoughts are with Tashan’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Mr Daniel’s murder was one of three separate violent deaths in west London in two days.

Two men, both aged 22, were fatally stabbed – one in Ealing Common at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, and the other in Southall in the early hours of Monday.