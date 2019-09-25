Meghan receives warm welcome at Cape Town mothers’ charity

The Duchess of Sussex has arrived at the not-for-profit organisation mothers2mothers in Cape Town.

On arrival, The Duchess of Sussex was met by Frank Beadle De Palomo, president and CEO of mothers2mothers, along with staff from the organisation gathered outside to welcome Her Royal Highness.

Later Meghan visited mothers2mothers an Africa-based charity that trains and employs women living with HIV as community health workers. pic.twitter.com/6VobdNY3py — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) September 25, 2019

Meghan was wearing the same Everlane Jumpsuit she was seen in earlier that day, on the third day of the royal tour of South Africa.