Meghan meets female entrepreneurs during Cape Town outing

UK News | Published:

The duchess visited an organisation that encourages networking.

Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex chatted enthusiastically with women as she arrived at the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town to meet female entrepreneurs.

Wearing a back jumpsuit, she was greeted at the organisation by Shirley Gilbey, director of the UK-SA Tech Hub, and inside she was introduced to 12 other women taking part in the initiative.

Royal visit to Africa – Day Three
The Duchess of Sussex speaks with 12 female entrepreneurs (Chris Jackson/PA)

The duchess was shown around the organisation, which acts as a virtual hub working to develop strong digital economic growth.

She met with female entrepreneurs, who gathered around a table for a discussion, sharing their experiences.

Duchess of Sussex
Meghan wore a black jumpsuit and heels for the visit (Chris Jackson/PA)

Meghan was told about the Ladies Who Launch conversation series the hub offers, which brings together a cross-section of female entrepreneurs and investors.

