Meghan meets female entrepreneurs during Cape Town outing
The duchess visited an organisation that encourages networking.
The Duchess of Sussex chatted enthusiastically with women as she arrived at the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town to meet female entrepreneurs.
Wearing a back jumpsuit, she was greeted at the organisation by Shirley Gilbey, director of the UK-SA Tech Hub, and inside she was introduced to 12 other women taking part in the initiative.
The duchess was shown around the organisation, which acts as a virtual hub working to develop strong digital economic growth.
She met with female entrepreneurs, who gathered around a table for a discussion, sharing their experiences.
Meghan was told about the Ladies Who Launch conversation series the hub offers, which brings together a cross-section of female entrepreneurs and investors.
