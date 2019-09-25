Man stabbed to death at Tube station was football fan heading to match

A 20-year-old football fan who was stabbed to death in a “senseless attack” at a Tube station has been named by police.

Tashan Daniel was killed at Hillingdon station just before 4pm on Tuesday as he waited for a train with his friend on their way to an Arsenal match.

British Transport Police (BTP) said two other men provoked a fight with the pair, during which one stabbed Tashan in front of horrified passengers.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: “Tashan was an upstanding young man. He had only just celebrated his 20th birthday and was heading into London to watch Arsenal play.

“He did not deserve to lose his life during this senseless attack.

“His family are completely broken by this news and we are doing everything we can to offer them support.”

Police searching outside Hillingdon Underground station in London (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Witnesses reported seeing blood and a person performing CPR on the victim as the Underground station was evacuated in the wake of the stabbing.

Members of the public as well as paramedics and police officers tried to save the aspiring athlete, but he died on board a Tube carriage.

The suspects ran out of the station towards Auriol Drive and a knife was found nearby.

Mr Blackburn said: “I am appealing for anyone with information to get in touch. We know both men fled the scene in the direction of Auriol Drive. I would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“Likewise, we’d be keen to speak with any motorist with dashcam footage from Auriol Drive or outside Hillingdon station at approximately 3.45pm to 4pm yesterday.”

Tashan’s murder was one of three separate violent deaths in west London in two days.

Two men, both aged 22, were fatally stabbed – one in Ealing Common at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, and the other in Southall in the early hours of Monday.

There have been 109 homicides so far in London this year, as well as two other suspicious deaths that are being investigated by police.

Anyone with information about the Hillingdon Tube station incident can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 382 of 24/09/2019; or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.