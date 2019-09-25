In Pictures: Archie steals the show as he meets archbishop in South Africa

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor made his first appearance of Harry and Meghan’s Africa tour by posing with one of the heroes of the anti-Apartheid movement as he was held by his proud parents.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their baby son to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they continued their visit to Cape Town.

Harry then flew off to a solo engagement in Botswana, while Meghan met 12 inspiring female entrepreneurs and visited a mothers’ group in the city.

Harry, Meghan and Archie meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Toby Melville/PA)

Mrs Tutu was also there to meet the royal couple (Toby Melville/PA)

The royals were invited to the Tutus’ their legacy foundation in Cape Town (Toby Melville/PA)

A personalised biscuit for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Toby Melville/PA)

Meghan met other babies during a visit to mothers2mothers in Cape Town (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)

She left Archie with his nanny while meeting mothers and their babies (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Meghan calls out as she arrives at the Woodstock Exchange (Halden Krog/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex speaks with 12 inspiring female entrepreneurs in Cape Town (Chris Jackson/PA)

Meghan carried out the engagement while Harry flew to Botswana for a solo visit (Chris Jackson/PA)