In Pictures: Archie steals the show as he meets archbishop in South Africa
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their baby son to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor made his first appearance of Harry and Meghan’s Africa tour by posing with one of the heroes of the anti-Apartheid movement as he was held by his proud parents.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their baby son to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they continued their visit to Cape Town.
Harry then flew off to a solo engagement in Botswana, while Meghan met 12 inspiring female entrepreneurs and visited a mothers’ group in the city.
