Court ruling leads to calls for Johnson to resign

There have been calls in the media for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign following the Supreme Court’s ruling his suspension of parliament was unlawful.

While Mr Johnson has maintained a defiant tone in saying he disagrees with the court’s verdict, and though Downing Street has made it clear he will not resign, the Financial Times, the Daily Mirror and The Guardian have led the push for the PM to step down.

In a damning leader article, the Financial Times said any prime minister with a “shred of respect” for British democracy and the responsibilities of the office would resign.

It said prorogation was always a “high-risk gambit” and had “galvanised” MPs to use the time they had to bind Mr Johnson’s hands with legislation to prevent a no-deal – and cost him his majority.

Mirror columnist Kevin Maguire says the “Tinpot tyrant” would have stepped down already “if this incompetent Tory had an ounce of decency, dignity, integrity or honour”.

“There’s a special place in history waiting for you, Prime Minister,” says the paper’s front page, alongside photos of Mr Johnson and the six shortest-serving British premiers.

The Guardian’s editorial says a prime minister with honour would resign, but adds that Mr Johnson “has no honour and no shame”.

Advertising

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 25 September 2019: He misled the Queen,the people and parliament pic.twitter.com/4hdeHerzeN — The Guardian (@guardian) September 24, 2019

The Times’ leader says the verdict could “hardly be more devastating” for Mr Johnson, but adds “his political fortunes continue to hinge on whether he can secure a deal with Brussels by the time of the EU summit on October 17” and then get Parliament’s backing.

The Sun’s front page says its readers have “reacted with fury” to the court’s decision and have “bombarded” the paper with messages of support for the PM.

The tabloid’s editorial called the decision a “staggering” and “perilous coup by political judges”.

Advertising

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson has “declared war on the judiciary” over its decision, while Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg has hit out at a “constitutional crisis”.

“Unlawful? What’s lawful about denying 17.4m Brexit!” splashes the Daily Express, with political commentator Patrick O’Flynn describing Tuesday’s decision as the “most traumatic” day for Brexit supporters.

The paper’s editorial places little trust in current Parliamentarians to deliver Brexit in a timely manner, instead calling for a “general election which will allow the citizens of our country to press the reset button on our politics by electing men and women who will honour the command of the electorate”.

The Daily Telegraph features a column from Conservative MP Liam Fox who writes that the judgement “does nothing to solve the essential dilemma in which we find ourselves over the current state of the Brexit debate”.

And the paper’s editorial says the Prime Minister is “hamstrung” as he attempts “to carry out the democratic will” of the people.