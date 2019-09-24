Meghan in headscarf for mosque visit

The Duchess of Sussex donned a headscarf and a floor length maxi-dress for a visit to a mosque in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.

Meghan changed out of the casual clothes she wore for an earlier trip to the beach on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan at the Auwal Mosque (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duke of Sussex and former Suits star Meghan met faith leaders at the Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa.

Meghan follows a long line of royals pictured covering their heads as they carried out visits at home and abroad, including Harry’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen.

It is the first time the duchess has been seen in a traditional headscarf during public royal duties.

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing a headscarf at the Cancer Hospital started by Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan (John Giles/PA)

The Queen during a visit to Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sikh Temple in Hounslow, west London in 2004 (PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Assyakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur (Danny Lawson/PA)

Meghan teamed her khaki gown, thought to be the £260 Millie dress by Staud, with Sam Edelman “Sally” Pointed Toe flats in oatmeal suede, costing £80.

Later on a walkabout, Meghan, without her headscarf, wore a purple flower in her hair.

The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the Bo Kaap area of Cape Town to mark Heritage Day (Toby Melville/PA)

Beginning their second day of engagements on Tuesday, Meghan and the Duke of Sussex were at Monwabisi Beach to hear about the work of the NGO Waves for Change, which trains and supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to youngsters in need.

The American former actress opted for a casual look with a white shirt, with her Le Specs Bandwagon sunglasses tucked in the front, a cropped denim jacket with sleeves rolled up, and black skinny jeans.

Harry and Meghan during a visit to Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town (Chris Jackson/PA)

Her hair was up in a bun, but the windy weather meant she had to re-adjust a few loose strands behind her ears as she arrived.

Meghan’s Madewell denim jacket in Pinter Wash with metallic buttons costs around £112.

Meghan with sunglasses tucked into her shirt (Chris Jackson/PA)

Her tan shoes were her Brother Vellies Huaraches Flats in Whiskey, which are priced at £156, and are already mostly out of stock.

Brother Vellies, which is based in New York, was created by designer Aurora James to represent James’s favourite traditional African footwear and create jobs within the continent.

Each product is handmade by local artisans in countries including South Africa, Kenya and Morocco using techniques and styles passed down from generation to generation.

Meghan carried a £74 Madewell medium Transport Tote bag in khaki-coloured British Surplus, at times wearing the tan leather strap across her body.

Harry was in a dark unbuttoned shirt tucked into beige trousers, with matching trainers.