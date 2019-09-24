Jeremy Corbyn thanks wife and family for support in conference speech

Jeremy Corbyn thanked his wife and family for their support during his speech to the Labour Party conference.

After his speech, Mr Corbyn invited his wife Laura Alvarez on stage and put his arm around her and kissed her on the head.

The pair then waved to the crowd before walking off stage together.

During his speech, Mr Corbyn said: “I want to say thank you to all of my widest family for their support, their help, their advice – which is often freely given, and generously and frequently.

“But I want to say thank you to all of them for their tolerance and forbearance and the intrusions they suffer from some of the media and the abuse they receive.

“And I also, in particular, want to say thank you to my wife Laura Alvarez for all that she does.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was joined by the shadow cabinet on stage (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Corbyn hugged members of the shadow cabinet as they walked on stage after his speech to the song Get Ready by Motown group The Temptations.

The Labour frontbench was joined on stage by a guitarist as they led the auditorium in singing the Red Flag and Jerusalem, which are traditionally sung at the end of the Labour Party’s annual conference.